RAM CEO Claims There Is High Demand In The Performance Truck Sector

Ram fans might have been disappointed upon learning the truck maker will not be shoving the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 into its 1500 light-duty pickup. Nor will the truck maker make a single-cab street truck. But there’s a market for a sport truck and the man in charge of Ram knows it. On Wednesday, during an exclusive one-on-one interview Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said the recently announced supercharged street truck collaboration between Fox Factory and Mopar is “a test of what the market acceptance is going to be.” The man in charge of the truck maker continued, “I’ll be honest with you, the reception, I figured it would be good, and I’ll tell you why I figured it would be good, but it was actually even a little bit better than what I thought.”



