RATE IT! Audi GT50 Concept. Espionage in the Garage: Trainees Craft Stealthy Beast for Engine Anniversary

In anticipation of the 50th anniversary of Audi's legendary five-cylinder engine in 2026, 14 apprentices at the Neckarsulm site have created a stunning one-off race car: the GT50 Concept.



Over six months, these young talents from various disciplines transformed an Audi RS 3 into a motorsport-inspired masterpiece. They stripped the interior, removed doors, hood, trunk lid, and windows, then added dramatic modifications including massively flared wheel arches, a huge rear spoiler and diffuser, side-exit exhaust pipes, a roll cage, and even the roof from a classic Audi 80.



Drawing inspiration from Audi's racing heritage—specifically the dominant Audi 90 IMSA GTO and Audi 200 quattro Trans-Am cars from the late 1980s and early 1990s—the GT50 Concept pays homage to the five-cylinder's roaring legacy in rally and track success.



Project leader Timo Engler praised the team's creativity and precision, noting flawless fits during assembly. The apprentices gained invaluable hands-on experience, with one painter highlighting how the project enriched their professional skills.



Presented at Neckarsulm's year-end staff meeting, the GT50 Concept showcases Audi's commitment to nurturing future talent while celebrating an engine that has defined performance for generations.















View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heilbronner Stimme (@stimmeonline)



