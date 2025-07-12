RATE IT! WHY Is The Honda Prologue SO MUCH BETTER LOOKING Than The CR-V?

Dare we say, Honda's best-selling CR-V has long been the go-to compact SUV for families, blending reliability, efficiency, and understated style. But with the arrival of the 2025 Honda Prologue—Honda's first mass-market electric SUV in the U.S.—many are asking: why does this newcomer look so much sharper and more premium than its gasoline sibling?



The key lies in design philosophy and proportions. The Prologue embraces Honda's "neo-rugged" aesthetic, crafted by the company's Los Angeles studio with input from Japan. It features clean, flowing lines, a sleek fastback-like roofline, and a bold front fascia inspired by the cute Honda e city car. Standard LED headlights sweep dramatically, and massive 21-inch wheels fill the arches for a planted, athletic stance. At nearly 192 inches long with a 121.8-inch wheelbase (8 inches longer than the CR-V's), the Prologue is wider, lower, and more substantial, giving it a commanding road presence without feeling bulky.



In contrast, the current CR-V prioritizes practicality over flair. Its upright greenhouse, prominent grille, and taller ride height make it functional and versatile, but the overall shape can come across as boxy and conservative—evolutionary rather than revolutionary.



Inside, the Prologue continues the premium vibe with a minimalist dashboard, large digital screens, and available panoramic roof—feeling more upscale and futuristic than the CR-V's ergonomic but conventional cabin.





















Of course, beauty is subjective, and the CR-V's timeless design has won millions of fans for good reason. But the Prologue's fresh, confident look signals Honda's electric future, making it the more eye-catching option in a sea of crossovers.



What is your take? Do you agree with us? That the CR-V is UGLY and the Prologue is the looker? If that’s even possible for a mainstream Honda?



Dare we say, we even see a little 'Macan' at the B and C pillar of the Prologue?







