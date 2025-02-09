RATE THIS RIVIAN! VICE, VICE, BABY, Too Cold!

To celebrate the grand opening of our new space in Brickell, we’ve unveiled a custom-designed Tri-Motor R1S, a masterpiece as vibrant and unique as Miami itself. This electric SUV boasts a sleek, iridescent coral finish inspired by South Beach sunsets, with neon accents reflecting the city’s electric energy. The interior features hand-stitched leather in ocean blues and palm greens, paired with a panoramic glass roof for stargazing on warm Miami nights. Equipped with cutting-edge tech and unmatched performance, this R1S embodies Brickell’s bold spirit. Join us to experience this one-of-a-kind creation, where innovation meets Miami’s unmistakable flair.