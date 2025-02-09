RATE THIS RIVIAN! VICE, VICE, BABY, Too Cold!

To celebrate the grand opening of our new space in Brickell, we’ve unveiled a custom-designed Tri-Motor R1S, a masterpiece as vibrant and unique as Miami itself. This electric SUV boasts a sleek, iridescent coral finish inspired by South Beach sunsets, with neon accents reflecting the city’s electric energy. The interior features hand-stitched leather in ocean blues and palm greens, paired with a panoramic glass roof for stargazing on warm Miami nights. Equipped with cutting-edge tech and unmatched performance, this R1S embodies Brickell’s bold spirit. Join us to experience this one-of-a-kind creation, where innovation meets Miami’s unmistakable flair.









To celebrate the grand opening of our new space in Brickell, we've custom-designed a Tri-Motor R1S that's as unique as Miami itself.



Inspired by the city’s unmistakable energy and style, this custom R1S aims to be a tribute to Miami and its rightful place in pop culture. The… pic.twitter.com/rKeebaWFjd — Rivian (@Rivian) September 2, 2025



