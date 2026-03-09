RATED 'G'! Critique Andrew Tate's VIDEO REVIEW Comparing The $5m Bugatti To The $7m Pagani

Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed "Top G" and controversial influencer, has once again taken the internet by storm with his no-holds-barred review comparing a $5 million Bugatti to a $7 million Pagani. In the viral video clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Tate delivers his signature blunt, over-the-top commentary on what it's like to drive these ultra-exclusive hypercars.



Known for his flashy lifestyle and massive car collection—including Bugattis, Paganis, and more—Tate doesn't hold back. He contrasts the Bugatti's raw, straight-line dominance and brutal acceleration with the Pagani's artistic engineering, exotic handling, and perhaps its more "delicate" feel. His review is packed with hilarious exaggerations, profanity-laced observations, and unfiltered opinions that leave viewers in stitches. One moment he's praising the Bugatti as the ultimate "beast" for pure speed; the next, he's roasting the Pagani's quirks in a way only Tate can—calling out perceived flaws while flexing his ownership status.



The clip, shared widely with captions like "hilarious ," captures Tate's larger-than-life personality: confident, provocative, and entertaining. Whether he's declaring the Bugatti his true favorite for its no-nonsense performance or dramatically critiquing the pricier Pagani, the review blends supercar enthusiasm with comedy gold. Fans and critics alike flock to it, sparking debates about luxury, value, and Tate's bravado.



In true Tate fashion, the video isn't just about cars—it's a masterclass in personal branding. For under $10 million, you won't own either machine, but watching Tate dissect them is free entertainment at its finest.



Give us your opinion of his take....





??JUST IN: Andrew Tate's car review of the difference between driving a $5M Bugatti and a $7M Pagani is hilarious. ???? pic.twitter.com/xn68j2PnZb — Prime Tate (@primetateHQ) March 9, 2026



