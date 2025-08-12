REV IN PEACE: KILJOY EDITION? The 2025 Prelude's Dirty Little Secret No One's Talking About. YET.

Oh, the mighty 2025 Honda Prelude returns after 24 years, boldly slapping the "sports car" badge on a hybrid Civic coupe that straight-up refuses to rev in park or neutral—like a toddler throwing a tantrum when you take away its juice box. Congratulations, Honda: you've resurrected an icon only to neuter it harder than a vet clinic on discount day.



Back in the day, Preludes screamed to redline with VTEC glee, begging you to rev them senseless in neutral just to hear that glorious howl. Now? Floor it in park, and the car basically yawns, caps you at idle, and whispers, "Nah, bro, save the planet." It's not a sports car; it's a prius in a mid-life crisis wearing a sleek body kit, too ashamed of its own emissions to make noise without moving.



And get this—to actually rev the thing stationary, you gotta perform a secret Honda dance: key on, tap gas twice, neutral, tap twice, park, tap twice, start. That's not a feature; that's a damn Konami code for basic engine enthusiasm! What, did Honda hire a nun to program the ECU? "No revving without purpose, young man!"



This "Prelude" is less a sporty comeback and more a gentle introduction to electric motoring, where the gas engine is just a reluctant sidekick too polite to roar unless it's propelling you forward at 50 mpg. If you want drama, buy a GR86 or Miata—cars that rev freely without needing a YouTube tutorial or a guilt trip about carbon footprints.



Honda, you didn't bring back the Prelude. You brought back a hybrid Accord with commitment issues, terrified of its own shadow (and throttle). Bold revival? More like a timid whimper. Rev in peace, old friend—this one's on permanent chill mode.



