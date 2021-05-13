REVIEW: 2022 VW Golf GTI. Same As It EVER Was? And Is That A GOOD Thing?

The GTI's handling and ability to put the power down are so impressive that you're left giggling like a fool. The GTI surges out of bends with unbelievable ambition and confidence.

There's no magic to the practicality of the hot hatch's shape. It's a box. (There's a reason Amazon doesn't ship your stuff in teardrop-shaped packages.) The cargo area appears to rival those of small crossovers, and the rear seat remains family-friendly

Again and again, the little box on wheels dispatches everything the driver asks of it.

Is the VW GTI on YOUR consideration list and is it still even relevant to you?

