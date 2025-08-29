RIP: Autoweek Magazine Bites The Dust After Almost 70 Years

It’s another sad day for automotive journalism. After almost 70 years, it appears Autoweek has shut down. A post from a longtime writer for the publication recently stated that it shut down, “effective immediately,” marking the end of one of the industry’s most established outlets.

The Autopian reported the story after receiving a statement from Autoweek’s parent company, Hearst, which said the publication would “join the Motor Trend family of brands.” It also promised that it would continue publishing original content, though it’s unclear how that will look under the Motor Trend banner.