Ram Releases A Triple Play Of Special Editions

Sometimes the automotive industry feels as barren as a Martian wasteland, and other times it’s brimming with life as if we’re back during the days of Earth’s primordial soup.

Well, luckily for us, this week has been of the latter variety – I don’t know about you, but I’m decidedly bored with dormant automakers that have a novelty every six months or a year. As it turns out, this wasn’t the case during the final full week of March 2026.

The carmakers kicked off the proceeds with the debut of the 2027 Nissan Z, which features updates inside and outside for the Z Sport and Performance grades, while the Z Nismo got access to a purist’s delight, the six-speed manual transmission. Then it was time to meet the refreshed 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class with its opulent changes, while the Dodge Durango R/T now comes standard with the more powerful 475-hp 392ci Hemi V8.