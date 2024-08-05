Range Anxiety Is REAL: New Study Reveals That 16% Of EV Owners Have Run Out Of Power On The Road

Range anxiety is often seen as something of the past as many electric vehicles can now travel hundreds of miles on a single charge. However, a new study has found that 16% of EV owners have completely run out of juice. That’s a surprising statistic and it was revealed in a new study commissioned by Ideal Power, which focused on how widespread concerns were among EV owners. Besides revealing a number of drivers have run out of power, researchers discovered that 44% of owners said “range anxiety has negatively impacted their overall satisfaction with owning an EV.”



Read Article