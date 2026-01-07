Red Bull RB17 Hypercar Prototype Takes Final Form

There's been nothing official about the Red Bull RB17 in almost two years. But even with no news and after the driving force behind the hypercar having departed for a competitor, Red Bull Advanced Technologies is still working away on it. Now the group has revealed new photos of the production-ready design, and it's talking more about what's to come. Adrian Newey is one of the greatest engineers ever to enter motorsports. His cars have won hundreds of races and more than a dozen F1 championships over the years. He's in such high demand that his team let him design a hypercar just so he'd stick with them.



