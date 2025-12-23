Report Claims Tesla Electric Door Malfunctions Have Claimed 15 Lives So Far

We've talked a lot about issues with Tesla's door handles and some of the tragic deaths that have occurred because they became inoperable following a crash, but it's been hard to quantify just how many deaths these handles could actually be responsible for. However, a new report from Bloomberg looks to quantify that number, and it's shocking. The outlet found at least 15 deaths in a dozen separate incidents over the past 10 years in which people inside a Tesla or rescuers on the outside were unable to open its doors after it had crashed and caught fire.



