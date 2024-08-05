Report Claims Toyota Will Finally Go After The Mazda MX-5 With A Small Sports Car

Way back in 2015, Toyota tantalized us with the prospect of a Mazda MX-5 competitor called the S-FR concept. This big-mouthed sports car promised two-plus-two seating in an even smaller, lighter package than the 86, contrasting the two-seat Mazda. Though the S-FR fell off the radar, Toyota apparently didn't forget about it, as Japanese media indicates the S-FR is finally cleared for production.
 
Citing Best Car Magazine, which typically publishes original reporting in print before sharing it online, Forbes says the S-FR will launch in late 2026 or early 2027. It's reported to be in co-development with Daihatsu and Suzuki, which were previously rumored to be working on a small, mid-engined model together. It seems that project has evolved into a more conventional front-engined, rear-wheel-drive coupe that'll become the S-FR—with a larger, more powerful engine.


