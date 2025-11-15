Revolutionary NEW DMV Service You've NEVER Heard Of That Costs ONLY THREE GRAND?

In a plot twist straight out of a bad spy thriller, the New York DMV has apparently been moonlighting as a one-stop shop for aspiring truckers who can't parallel park—or read the eye chart. Enter the "Disguise Deluxe Package": for just $3,000 a pop, a high-ranking supervisor will don wigs, makeup, and enough attitude to fool the system, acing your commercial driver's license (CDL) test so you don't have to.



Meet Kanaisha Middleton, the 36-year-old Garden City DMV road test examiner turned master of misdirection. Federal prosecutors say she and her husband, Jamie, along with five accomplices, ran this underground operation like a well-oiled (if illegal) franchise. From 2021 to 2024, they allegedly impersonated dozens of applicants—mostly immigrants eyeing big-rig jobs—wearing everything from elaborate hairpieces to full-face transformations that would make a Hollywood makeup artist jealous.



Caught on camera in a sting that screams "Dateline NBC," Middleton's split-personality mugshots tell the tale: one side the poised professional in a crisp red blouse, the other a sultry alter ego with smoky eyes and glossy lips, ready to rumble (or at least rev an engine). "It's terrifying," tweeted Libs of TikTok, sharing the viral video that's racked up over 140,000 views. And terrifying it is—imagine sharing the highway with CDL holders who learned braking from YouTube, courtesy of this "service."



The scandal, dubbed one of the biggest in state history, has sparked outrage and memes alike. How many unqualified drivers are out there, courtesy of Middleton's makeover magic? Critics point fingers at lax oversight, while others joke it's the ultimate glow-up: from license-less to lane-dominating overnight.



New York officials promise revamped vetting, but for now, this "revolutionary" DMV perk is grounded—along with its peddlers, facing fraud charges. Next time you're stuck in traffic behind a swerving semi, just pray it's not a Middleton special. Who knew bureaucracy could be this fabulous... and felonious?







