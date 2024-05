Rimac hasn't sold all 150 examples of its Nevera electric hypercar, and any replacement is unlikely to be an EV.

The Nevera was revealed in 2021 as an 1888bhp evolution of the C_Two concept, with deliveries beginning later that year and a build run of 150 units planned.

However, the Croatian firm still hasn't sold that number of cars, which CEO Mate Rimac has attributed to a decline in demand for ultra-high-end EVs.