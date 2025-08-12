Rivian CEO Claims It's Cars Won't Need A Driver By 2030

Robotaxis and driver-assistance features are both more capable than they've ever been—and getting better every day. One big question going forward is when those technologies will converge. In other words, you can take a driverless ride in a Waymo right now in several cities across America. And you can comfortably rely on a hands-free driver aid like General Motors's Super Cruise while driving on certain highways, so long as you supervise. Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) feature can navigate the world fairly well in my experience—but you also have to monitor constantly and be ready to jump in.



