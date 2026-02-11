Rivian Makes The New R2 Easier To Escape In A Crash And Fans Are Furious

It’s 2026, and electric cars are still being fitted with electronic door handles. They look cool, but they can quickly become a dangerous feature when power cuts out after an accident, and the people inside can no longer exit the vehicle.

In Rivian’s case, the company is seemingly trying to improve the way passengers can get out in an emergency situation where the car loses power from the low-voltage battery, but hundreds of fans and owners have made their opinions known online–and it’s not pretty.

The latest Rivian R2 prototypes have a revised manual release system for the rear doors, which should make it slightly easier to access, at least compared to the facelifted R1S and R1T.