Rivian R1T Sales: Slower Than A Windows Software Update. FADING Faster Than Its Battery?

Rivian Automotive has revealed that its flagship electric pickup, the R1T, managed a measly 8,269 sales in the U.S. over the last 12 months. That's right—fewer trucks sold than the number of people who binge-watched the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe during lockdown. While Ford slings F-150s off the lot like hotcakes (over 750,000 last year), Rivian's "adventure-ready" beast is gathering dust, whispering sweet nothings to tumbleweeds in the showroom.



Maybe, blame the eye-watering $73,000 starting price, which buys you a vehicle that's basically a luxury tent on wheels for urbanites who've never changed a tire. Or point to the real-world range that plummets faster than Rivian's stock (down 80% since IPO), leaving owners stranded at charging stations, pondering life's choices between sips of overpriced coffee.



With recent layoffs gutting sales and support teams, getting a fix for your glitchy infotainment or faulty door handles feels like filing a claim with Bigfoot's insurance provider. And while Amazon's delivery vans hum along (Rivian's actual cash cow), the R1T sits idol, a symbol of EV hype gone haywire. Q2 2025 saw R1T demand crater 31%, as buyers flock to cheaper rivals or—gasp—gas guzzlers.



Rivian's 2025 forecast? A grim 16% sales dip from last year, pinning hopes on the affordable R2 SUV like a gambler doubling down on red. Until then, the R1T remains the pickup for the 0.01%: eco-elites who value vegan leather over horsepower. If you're in the market, better hurry— at this rate, Rivian might start selling them as museum pieces.











