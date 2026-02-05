Rivian R2 Launch Will Feature R2D2 Livery And Be On Star Wars Day

Rivian announced that the highly anticipated R2 crossover will start deliveries in the first half of the year, and evidence points to a very specific date. The R2 has often been associated with Star Wars' R2-D2, and Rivian played into the joke with a special R2-D2 livery. This indicates that the R2 will likely debut on May 4, and new teasers show that the wait was well worth it. During the Autonomy & AI Day in December 2025, Rivian showcased not only its autonomous-driving ambitions but also a special livery for its upcoming R2 crossover. More specifically, it was inspired by the R2-D2 robot in Star Wars. This honors a long-time joke about the name similarities between Rivian's compact crossover and the cute little robot.



