Rivian Spawns New RAD Performance Division

Some of the coolest stuff from BMW M and Mercedes AMG over the years came as skunkswork projects. Remember the M Clown Shoe? Now Rivian’s skunkworks performance division just got the green light and became official as the high-performance division for the electric automaker.

On Thursday, in Big Sky, Montana, Rivian formally announced the formation of the Rivian Adventure Department, or RAD for short. Rivian’s giving hints this is the start of something larger as we move from one-off passion projects and software development to full-blown product and experiences.