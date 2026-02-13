Rivian Stock Rises On News And Media Hype Of Upcoming R2. But As USUAL, IS The Media Missing This KEY FACT?

The auto media circus is at it again—Rivian's stock popping 20%+ after their latest earnings call, with breathless headlines touting the R2 as the savior that'll rocket deliveries 53% in 2026 to 62,000-67,000 units. The $45,000-ish compact SUV is the "mass-market game-changer," the Tesla Model Y slayer, the path to profitability! Car and Driver, MotorTrend, and the rest of the EV-cheerleading echo chamber are drooling over specs, range, and that "Rivian vibe" at half the price of the flagship models. Revolutionary! Disruptive! The future is finally affordable!



But here's the brutal, glaring truth the media's too busy fellating press kits to notice: the R2 isn't just adding volume—it's poised to cannibalize sales from Rivian's own higher-margin pickup (R1T) and luxury SUV (R1S), turning what looks like growth into a net loss for the company in real terms. Auto Spies has been hammering this for years: there's no sustainable volume market for EVs north of $60k-$70k in today's America, where buyers are fleeing pure battery rigs for hybrids that don't strand you at a charger roulette. The R1T and R1S—starting around $70k-$80k base, often pushing $100k+ loaded—are exactly in that no-volume sweet spot we've called dead for ages. Now Rivian hands buyers a cheaper, smaller, still-adventurous alternative at roughly half the price, and expects folks to keep shelling out double for the bigger ones? Dream on.



Industry chatter and Rivian forums are already buzzing with it: the R2 will "somewhat cannibalize" R1S sales in particular, as buyers who were stretching for a premium Rivian SUV jump to the more accessible (and likely more profitable per unit for Rivian at scale) R2 instead. Used R1 prices are forecasted to tank further once new R2s hit lots—why buy a used $80k+ R1 when a fresh $45k R2 delivers similar DNA? Rivian's own guidance screams this: they expect 2026 R1T, R1S, and van deliveries to stay "roughly in line" with 2025's ~42k total, meaning virtually all of that projected 20,000-25,000 unit growth (the real implied R2 haul in year one) comes from the new model. No net addition from the premium lineup—flat at best, but likely down as shoppers defect downward.



And that's the killer: the R1 lineup carries higher margins (or at least less horrific losses per unit) than a mass-market $45k fighter that'll need razor-thin pricing to move against Model Y and whatever hybrid crossovers Toyota/Ford are cranking out. Trading premium sales for volume at slimmer profits—or worse, watching premium buyers walk entirely while R2 ramps slowly—means Rivian could end up with more total units but less revenue per vehicle, deeper cash burn during the transition, and a profitability mirage that evaporates once the hype fades. The media parrots "growth!" without asking: growth of what? Diluted margins? Cannibalized high-end sales? A bigger pile of lower-profit EVs in a market where pure EV demand is still cratering while hybrids explode?



This is classic auto-spy foresight: the premium EV segment was always a niche trap. Rivian built a brand on adventure trucks and SUVs that cost as much as a loaded Porsche, but America's wallet vote is clear—practicality over piety. The R2 might juice headlines and stock pops short-term, but by siphoning buyers from the R1T/R1S (the very vehicles keeping the lights on), it's setting up a classic self-inflicted wound. Net loss disguised as net gain. Wake up, junket junkies: stop polishing free test drives and start asking why a company banking its future on undercutting itself isn't screaming red flags.



The emperor's not just naked—he's selling his own clothes at a discount. And when the crickets return to the lots, don't say we didn't warn you. Spy before you buy.



BTW, we like the vehicle but another miss is keeping the cartoon face. They should have SCOUTED up and made it look LESS wimpy. It's sooooooo played.









