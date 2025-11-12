Rivian To Undercut Tesla In The FSD Race

Rivian has accepted Tesla's challenge and will develop an AI-powered autonomous driving system rivaling FSD. An official announcement is expected from 9 AM PST at the Rivian Autonomy & AI day. Rivian pledged to "make autonomy incredibly accessible," a jab at Tesla's $8,000 FSD software.

While Tesla has been the undisputed leader of the electric vehicle market, Rivian has been considered the underdog trying to follow the leader. However, few gave the EV startup a standing chance, especially as it burned cash at an alarming rate and had yet to launch a profitable volume EV. This hasn't prevented Rivian from dreaming big, and the recent partnership with the Volkswagen Group appears to have provided the necessary means to expand its ambitions.