Rolls Royce Cullinan Owners Told To Not Use Their Rear Seats

Luxury buyers expect perfection, but even a six-figure SUV isn’t immune to the occasional hiccup. Rolls-Royce is now calling back a small number of Cullinan models after discovering that rear seat safety-belt hardware may not have been tightened correctly at the factory. For now, owners are being told not to use the rear seats or the luggage compartment area until the issue is addressed. Sometimes recalls pop up because of a safety incident. Other times, they’re the product of a simple misplaced, or forgotten, sticker. In this case, it was a road test that led Rolls-Royce to this point. The automaker says that during that road test, someone noticed a rattling noise. They traced the noise to a bolt for the safety belt retractor.



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