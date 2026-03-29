SHOCKER! Rivian Walks Back 2027 Profitability Target

Rivian Automotive has quietly abandoned its long-standing goal of achieving adjusted EBITDA positivity by 2027, citing surging research and development costs tied to an accelerated autonomous driving roadmap. The EV maker disclosed the shift in a March 2026 securities filing, marking a notable pivot from the timeline it first outlined during its 2024 Investor Day.



According to the filing, Rivian no longer expects to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven in 2027 due to higher-than-planned spending on self-driving technology. This includes advancements in LiDAR, custom RAP1 chips, and initial point-to-point autonomous functionality. The company is also deepening its multiyear partnership with Uber to integrate autonomous capabilities into ride-hailing services.



The decision reflects a strategic trade-off. While Rivian had anticipated dialing back R&D after heavy early investments in its vehicle platforms, it is now prioritizing autonomy to differentiate in a competitive market. This comes just weeks after executives reaffirmed the 2027 path during earlier discussions.



Financial pressures are mounting across the EV sector. Rivian is guiding for an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion in 2026, following roughly $2.1 billion in adjusted pre-tax losses the prior year. Research and development expenses hit about $1.7 billion in 2025 alone. Despite these headwinds, the company achieved a key milestone in 2025: its first full-year consolidated gross profit of $144 million, a dramatic $1.3 billion improvement from 2024, driven by better vehicle pricing, cost reductions, and strong software/services performance.



The move arrives as Rivian prepares to ramp production of its more affordable R2 SUV, with customer deliveries slated to begin in 2026. Executives remain optimistic that higher volumes from the R2, combined with software revenue and potential technology licensing, will eventually drive sustainable profitability.

However, broader industry challenges—including softened EV demand, policy shifts around incentives, and tariff impacts—continue to complicate the path forward.



Investors have mixed reactions. Some view the autonomy bet as essential for long-term relevance against leaders like Tesla, while others worry about prolonged cash burn. Rivian ended 2025 with solid liquidity and expects additional capital from its Volkswagen partnership. Still, the delayed profitability target underscores the high-stakes reality facing pure-play EV startups: balancing innovation with financial survival in a maturing, increasingly competitive market.



