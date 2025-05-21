SPIED! WHAT Are The Chances THIS Tesla Was Purchased BEFORE Elon Endorsed Trump And DOGE? There ARE Clues..

Picture this: a Tesla Model Y, gleaming under the sun, but plastered with progressive left decals screaming, “Only You Can Prevent Fascist Liars!” and “Elon Musk, Greedy Fascist Fool!” Spotted in a parking lot, this electric enigma begs the question: was this ride snagged before Elon Musk’s MAGA hat era and DOGE coin cheerleading? The clues are juicier than a conspiracy thread on X!



Could this be a rebellious holdout, clinging to their EV dreams despite Elon’s X-fueled rightward swerve?



Or maybe it’s irony on wheels—a troll job mocking the culture wars. This Tesla’s owner might just be stuck in a progressive time warp, blissfully unaware of Elon’s DOGE-fueled, Trump-touting pivot. What’s the verdict? You decide!

















