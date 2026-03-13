SPY Before You BUY! Warning: Hyundai's Flagship Palisade SUV Sales HALTED! Power Seat Issue Could Endanger Your Kids

Hyundai Motor has suspended sales of its 2026 Palisade Limited and Calligraphy models in the United States and Canada, while initiating a voluntary recall for approximately 68,500 vehicles. This decision follows a heartbreaking incident on March 7, 2026, in Ohio, where a two-year-old girl was fatally injured in an accident involving the vehicle's power seats. The automaker has also extended the sales halt to Korea, underscoring the seriousness of the safety concern.



The issue centers on the second- and third-row power-folding seats, which may fail to detect contact with an occupant or object under certain conditions. This malfunction poses a significant safety hazard, potentially leading to unintended seat movement that could harm passengers, especially children. Hyundai has not released specific details about the Ohio fatality, stating that the incident remains under investigation. However, the company expressed its deepest sympathies to the affected family and emphasized its commitment to vehicle safety.



Affected vehicles include around 60,500 units in the U.S. and additional ones in Canada, all produced from last year through mid-March 2026 and equipped with the power seat folding feature. Owners are advised to exercise caution when operating these seats and to ensure no persons or objects are in the way. Hyundai is developing a software update or hardware fix for the recall and is offering rental vehicles to customers who prefer alternative transportation until the remedy is available.



This recall highlights ongoing challenges in automotive safety, particularly with advanced features like power-adjustable seating in family-oriented SUVs. The Palisade, known for its spacious interior and luxury trims, has been a popular choice for families since its refresh for the 2026 model year.



Thanks Agent 00R for the tipoff!









