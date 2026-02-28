SPY PHOTOS! BEST Look YET Of The Next BMW X7?

Spotted in the wild: a heavily camouflaged second-generation BMW X7 prototype, likely the all-electric variant destined to be badged as the iX7, alongside an M-performance model. This spy footage captures the flagship SUV in full disguise, hinting at BMW's push toward electrification in its largest three-row offering. The electric version stands out for its silent operation—no exhaust pipes visible—and German "E" plates confirming EV status, while the M-performance sibling suggests high-output potential, possibly rivaling future M70 badging with serious power.



Peering through the enclosed cabin reveals glimpses of the cutting-edge iDrive X infotainment system, BMW's latest driver-focused interface featuring a seamless Panoramic Display, intuitive haptic controls, and enhanced personalization—no traditional rotary controller in sight. Set for a 2027 launch on the Neue Klasse platform with advanced batteries and 800-volt architecture, the iX7 promises impressive range, rapid charging, and luxurious space for up to seven. These prototypes tease an evolution blending flagship presence with zero-emission performance.











View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carsandmorebyheinrich (@carsandmorebyheinrich)



