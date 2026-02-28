SPY PHOTOS! BEST Look YET Of The Next BMW X7?

Agent001 submitted on 2/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:14:43 PM

Views : 736 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Spotted in the wild: a heavily camouflaged second-generation BMW X7 prototype, likely the all-electric variant destined to be badged as the iX7, alongside an M-performance model. This spy footage captures the flagship SUV in full disguise, hinting at BMW's push toward electrification in its largest three-row offering. The electric version stands out for its silent operation—no exhaust pipes visible—and German "E" plates confirming EV status, while the M-performance sibling suggests high-output potential, possibly rivaling future M70 badging with serious power.

Peering through the enclosed cabin reveals glimpses of the cutting-edge iDrive X infotainment system, BMW's latest driver-focused interface featuring a seamless Panoramic Display, intuitive haptic controls, and enhanced personalization—no traditional rotary controller in sight. Set for a 2027 launch on the Neue Klasse platform with advanced batteries and 800-volt architecture, the iX7 promises impressive range, rapid charging, and luxurious space for up to seven. These prototypes tease an evolution blending flagship presence with zero-emission performance.








SPY PHOTOS! BEST Look YET Of The Next BMW X7?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)