SPY PHOTOS LEAKED! If THIS Is The Next Ford Explorer, Has The Blue Oval ALREADY Missed The Mark?

Leaked photos of the all-new Ford Explorer surfaced this week, and the internet’s verdict is brutal. Set for a mid-June debut in China via the Changan-Ford joint venture, the mid-size SUV arrives with a sleek, angular body in bright orange, blacked-out cladding, and slim LED headlights. It looks modern enough on the outside. But swing open the door and you’re greeted by what can only be described as a dashboard-wide digital billboard—an unbroken, glossy screen stretching from pillar to pillar.



That single design choice has sparked instant backlash. American buyers expect the Explorer to be a practical, family-hauling, occasionally police-fleet workhorse. A screen that massive eats into cabin space, reflects glare, and screams “tech demo” rather than “rugged SUV.” Online reactions range from “AI-generated nightmare” to “take me back to 2014.” One commenter nailed it: police departments won’t love losing real estate to a tablet.



Ford’s U.S. lineup is built on heritage—boxy toughness, straightforward controls, and broad appeal. This China-market Explorer feels like a sharp left turn into generic global crossover territory. If Dearborn imports this exact design language stateside (or even a close cousin), it risks alienating loyal customers who still want knobs, buttons, and a vehicle that feels like an Explorer, not a rolling iPad.



The Explorer name still carries weight here. But if “next-gen” means trading capability for screen real estate, Ford may have killed the legend before it even reaches showrooms. A complete fail? Not yet. But the early leaks suggest a serious identity crisis. America isn’t China, and the Explorer had better remember that.



We say if it's not totally different than this and as good as the new Telluride, it will be DEARBORN, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!









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