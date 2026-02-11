SPY PHOTOS! SCREEN GEM! Range Rover's Long-Awaited Facelift Just Got Real!

The Land Rover Range Rover, a symbol of luxury and off-road prowess since its fifth-generation debut in 2021, is finally getting a much-anticipated refresh. Spy photographers recently captured prototypes testing in the harsh conditions near the Arctic Circle, cloaked in optical-illusion camouflage to hide design tweaks. This facelift aims to keep the SUV appealing to discerning buyers who crave novelty without straying too far from its timeless aesthetic.



From the images, the most noticeable changes appear at the front, with redesigned LED headlights featuring extended brows that sweep onto the fenders for a more dynamic look. The grille and bumper seem subtly revised, while the rear might include updated taillights and exhaust tips. Inside, expect minor updates to the infotainment system and materials, maintaining the opulent cabin that defines the Range Rover.



Powertrain options are likely to carry over, including the potent twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 and the efficient 3.0-liter inline-six plug-in hybrid, ensuring performance in snow or city streets alike. Land Rover is putting these prototypes through rigorous cold-weather trials to guarantee reliability in extreme environments.



The refreshed model is slated for a full reveal in early 2027, promising to blend heritage with modern refinements.



As enthusiasts await more details, what do you think needs to change most in the Range Rover—fuel efficiency, tech features, or something else?



If WE were running LR we’d keep the outside very close in design but the big changes would be a V8 hybrid like the 3.0 6 tech in the Defender and a much WARMER interior with a new balance of real functional knobs paired samrtly with the modernity of the current look.



