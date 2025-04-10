SPY PHOTOS! The NEXT BMW X5. Is The New FACE A HIT Or A MISS? RATE IT!

Leaked spy photos of the next-generation BMW X5 have set the internet ablaze, revealing a bold new design for the luxury SUV. The most striking change is the front fascia, featuring a massive kidney grille—larger than ever—flanked by sleek, angular LED headlights. The aggressive styling aims to blend sophistication with muscularity, but it’s polarizing. Some fans praise the commanding presence, while others argue it’s over-the-top, veering into gaudy territory. The sculpted hood and sharper lines hint at a sportier stance, with rumors of hybrid and electric powertrains under the hood. Inside, expect a tech-heavy cabin with BMW’s latest iDrive system.



The X5’s redesign signals BMW’s push for modernizing its look in the luxury SUV market.



But will it resonate?



Rate the new face: Hit or miss? Check the spy shots and decide for yourself!











View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ???? (@wilcoblok)



