SPY PHOTOS: The New 2026 Honda Prelude SPIED On-Road!

Honda's iconic Prelude is roaring back to life, with fresh spy photos capturing a camouflaged prototype tearing up public roads in Germany. These shots, snapped in October 2024, show the sixth-generation coupe looking strikingly close to the sleek 2023 concept unveiled at auto shows. Wrapped in psychedelic vinyl to obscure details, the car's low-slung profile, aggressive front fascia, and aerodynamic lines hint at a sporty evolution from the Civic platform—positioned as a premium, driver-focused alternative.



Under the hood, expect a hybridized powertrain borrowed from the 2025 Civic Hybrid: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with electric motors for around 200-220 horsepower and up to 50 mpg efficiency. Front-wheel drive only, with an eCVT transmission—no manual gearbox, though a new "S+" mode promises sharper simulated shifts for engaging dynamics. The stiffened chassis and tuned suspension aim to deliver agile handling, bridging everyday usability and weekend fun.



Interior glimpses reveal a modern cabin with Acura-inspired touches, shift paddles, and a digital cluster. Set for a late 2025 global launch (2026 model year), including the U.S., the Prelude revives a nameplate dormant since 2001, blending nostalgia with electrified performance. Enthusiasts buzz with excitement, though some lament the hybrid-only setup. These road tests signal production is imminent—get ready for a fresh chapter in Honda's coupe legacy.















