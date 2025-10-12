SPY PHOTOS! What Did They SPY? Audi? Q7? Or Q9?

In the sun-drenched streets of central Florida, a mysterious behemoth rolled into view, turning heads and igniting speculation among car enthusiasts. Spotted by Reddit user Whole_Rice_3977 and posted to r/spotted, this camouflaged SUV—shrouded in a protective wrap with deceptive squiggly lines and fake body contours—screamed "prototype" from every angle. No badges, just a hint of Audi's iconic four-ring grille peeking through the disguise, paired with sleek, futuristic taillights that echoed the brand's e-tron lineage.



What did they spy? The consensus leans heavily toward an Audi test mule, with the internet divided between the next-gen Q7 and the long-rumored Q9. The Q7 faithful point to its three-row family hauler vibes, bolstered by recent spy shots of a 2027 SQ7 with American-market tweaks for bolder styling and performance. Meanwhile, Q9 proponents hype a full-size luxury contender, potentially badged as the ultra-premium Horch edition, rivaling behemoths like the BMW X7. A smattering of wild cards—Lincoln Corsair mules or even Mercedes experiments—pop up, but they're drowned out by the Audi fervor.



This massive rig, dwarfing nearby sedans on its M-plate (manufacturer test tag), hints at electrification under the hood, possibly a plug-in hybrid or full EV pushing 500+ horsepower. As it prowls U.S. roads for real-world tuning, one thing's clear: Audi's plotting something colossal.



What’s YOUR call? Q7? Q?











What in the world is this [ unknown ]

byu/Whole_Rice_3977 inspotted



