A shrouded Tesla prototype was recently spotted at the Fremont Factory, sparking intense speculation among enthusiasts. Is this a high-performance Model Y variant or an affordable entry-level model aimed at broadening Tesla’s market? The vehicle’s sleek silhouette hints at a refreshed design, possibly boasting enhanced aerodynamics or new tech. Tesla’s history of surprise reveals keeps fans guessing, with some betting on a performance boost and others hoping for a budget-friendly option.





?? MYSTERIOUS COVERED TESLA SPOTTED AT FREMONT FACTORY! $TSLA



Is it a Model Y Performance or an affordable model? pic.twitter.com/qXm4qqKeat — Tesla Archive (@tesla_archive) July 28, 2025