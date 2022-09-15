SUPER BLUES? Have You Heard The 2022 GM Trucks Have SUPER CRUISE?! GOOD LUCK Trying To FIND ONE ANYWHERE IN THE USA!

So as you know I posted that I was in-market for a new vehicle the other day and asked for your help deciding.



I appreciated all the comments.



As I was shopping, I thought maybe I'll try out a 2022 GMC Sierra or Chevy Silverado with the new interiors and GM's super cruise option.



You see the ads everywhere.



The new trucks look good, the interior is sharp and the SC tech has been getting high praise.



So I started looking online and made a number of calls ALL OVER THE USA.



Can you GUESS what happened?



A NUMBER of things.



1. There is not even ONE 2022 Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra IN STOCK with the super cruise option at ANY dealer in the USA as of today.



2. They have NO idea WHEN it's coming.



3. Most won't even order the high end units that have it for stock and require a factory order.



4. Every salesperson I spoke to (about 15) knew VERY LITTLE about super cruise and couldn't answer BASIC questions about it. Can you IMAGINE the what the experience will be with SNOBBY EV buyers calling in to discuss the merits of their EV's and tech? NOT encouraging Mary.



5. A number of salespeople actually told me to stay away from the trucks because of many of their customers having theirs in the shop with no sign of WHEN they will get fixed.



Moral of the story? I won't be getting one. Which makes me ask, WHY did they even push it when they knew they wouldn't be available? Why not wait until the 2023 models were out and enough could be built.



So the search CONTINUES Spies and I will keep you updated!





