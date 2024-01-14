SUV WARS! KIA TELLURIDE Vs. ACURA MDX. WHAT Must ACURA Do On The NEXT MDX To Beat The SELLURIDE?

In the battle of the SUVs, the Kia Telluride and the Acura MDX are both strong contenders. While the Telluride has been a popular choice, the MDX has its own loyal following. However, when it comes to sales numbers, the Kia Telluride takes the crown. In fact, the Telluride has been so successful that Kia has had to increase production to meet the demand. The MDX, on the other hand, has been selling well but not quite at the same level as the Telluride. So, if you're looking for a popular choice, the Kia Telluride is the way to go.



In 2023, the Kia Telluride sold a total of 100,974 units, while the Acura MDX sold 99,564 units. This data shows that the Kia Telluride had a slight sales advantage over the Acura MDX in 2023.



So as you can see it’s neck and neck. Maybe that is why every other commercial on the NFL playoffs has been from Acura.



WHAT do they have to do to the MDX to make it BEAT the Kia Telluride? What’s missing?





