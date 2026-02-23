San Diego To Lower Speed Limits On Almost 680 Miles Of City Streets

San Diego leaders approved lowering speed limits on designated streets across the city to reduce serious crashes and fatalities. The measure utilizes new authority under a state law known as Assembly Bill 43 (AB 43) to change limits in school zones, business corridors and high-injury streets.

The decision follows several deadly collisions this year, including a hit-and-run that killed a 6-year-old boy in Pacific Beach. City officials said the tragedy sparked renewed urgency to implement the speed management plan, which had been under discussion for months.

The new plan allows the city to prioritize safety data over driver behavior when setting speed limits. Under this framework, speed limits in specific areas could drop by up to 5 mph, with limits near schools reaching as low as 15 mph.