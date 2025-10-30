Scout Has 130,000 Reservations - Almost All Of Them Are For ICE Powered Versions

When Stellantis killed the all-electric Ram 1500 truck to focus on the extended-range version, we weren’t exactly surprised. All-electric pickup sales have so far been anything but stellar, and now it’s clearer than ever why: people still want a gas engine, just to be safe.
 
That’s not just an assumption. It’s what Scout Motors, the Volkswagen Group-owned reborn automaker, is currently experiencing. Speaking with Bloomberg, Scott Keogh, the company’s CEO, said that the vast majority of customers placed reservations for the extended-range versions of the upcoming Terra pickup and Traveler SUV EVs.


