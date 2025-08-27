Security Breach Reveals 1,000s Of Tesla Electric Vehicles Locations

Over 1,300 publicly accessible TeslaMate dashboards were discovered by Seyfullah Kiliç, founder of cybersecurity company SwordSec, by scanning the internet with simple tools to expose instances that were not secured, either with a password or behind a firewall or a virtual private network VPN).

TeslaMate is an open-source data logger and visualizer for Tesla electric vehicles, which allows owners to run a server and keep tabs on charging sessions, temperatures, battery health, driving speed, location history and much more. It’s great for enthusiasts because it’s free, but there’s a potential for information leaks if the server is hosted on the internet without any protection.