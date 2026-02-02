Shadow or No Shadow? Either Way, February's Car Deals Are Coming Out of Hibernation!

Groundhog Day February 2026, the automotive market is buzzing with incentives aimed at moving lingering 2025 inventory and boostingsales amid rising tariffs and economic shifts. Manufacturers are rolling out aggressive lease offers and zero-percentfinancing to entice buyers. Whether you're eyeing a short-term lease for flexibility or a purchase with long-term savings, thismonth's deals emphasize EVs, hybrids, and popular SUVs and trucks. Deals vary by region and credit, so check with localdealers for eligibility.



Top Lease Deals



Leasing remains a smart choice for those wanting lower monthly payments and the latest tech without long-termcommitment. Electric and hybrid models lead the pack, thanks to federal incentives and manufacturer rebates.



One standout is the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5, available for just $199 per month on a 36-month lease with about $3,000 due atsigning. This compact EV SUV offers impressive range and fast charging, making it ideal for urban commuters. Similarly,the 2026 Honda Civic Hybrid leases for $299 monthly over 36 months with $4,099 due upfront. Its fuel efficiency tops 50mpg, blending sporty handling with eco-friendliness.



For larger vehicles, the 2026 Chevrolet Colorado truck starts at $219 per month, while the 2026 Honda CR-V SUV isoffered at $269 monthly for 39 months with $4,199 due. Ford's zero-down options shine too: the 2025 Ford Explorer Active4WD leases for $499 per month with only $499 due at signing.



Luxury seekers can snag the 2026 Acura Integra for $369 monthly. Other gems include the 2026 Toyota Corolla Hybrid at $189 per month and the 2026 Kia Sportage SUV for $307 monthly.



Best Purchase and Financing Deals



If buying outright appeals more, zero-percent APR financing is abundant, potentially saving thousands in interest. Kia dominates with the 2026 EV9 offering 0% for 60 months plus $3,500 bonus cash. This three-row electric SUV combines luxury with sustainability. Ford's 2025 F-150 Lightning pickup gets 0% for 72 months, often with up to $9,000 cash back.



Nissan provides 0% for 60 months on the 2026 Rogue and Murano SUVs. Hyundai's IONIQ 5 and 6 models qualify for 0% over 60 months, while Toyota's bZ electric lineup features 0% for 72 months plus $3,500 to $6,000 bonus cash. Chevrolet's Silverado EV and Blazer EV also boast 0% for 60 months. Cash rebates average $2,300 to $10,000 across brands like Chevrolet and Audi.



Ram's 2025 1500 truck offers 0% for 72 months, and Mitsubishi's Outlander SUV gets 0% for 60 months. For hybrids, Kia's Telluride provides 0% for 48 months with $2,000 cash.



Final Thoughts



With over 850,000 leftover 2025 models, February 2026 is prime time for deals. Compare offers, factor in total costs, and negotiate. And always verify terms to secure the best value.







