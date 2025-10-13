Should Chevrolet Bring Back The Camaro As An ICE Pony Car?

We really thought we had it all figured out until about a year ago. We thought the global auto industry was marching at warp speed towards not just phasing out internal combustion, but eventually making its use outright illegal. Now, we live in a brave new world where you'll probably drive whatever suits your fancy for the foreseeable future. For me, that means there's fertile ground for a muscle car icon to return. As my buddy Sergiu Tudose detailed in his own editorial recently, the revived 5th and 6th generation Camaros never really came into their own during their time in production. Constantly overshadowed by Hellcat this, GT500 that, even as its own Z28 and ZL1 silently took them all, including some European and Japanese sports cars, to the cleaners in later years.



