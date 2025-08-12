Six EU Countries Join The Fight To End The 2035 Ban On ICE Vehicles

With EV sales growth slowing down, as well as increasing Chinese competition and fears about widespread job losses, the European Commission (EC) is working on a relief package for the automotive industry.

Many automakers and nations are lobbying hard for changes to the bloc’s effective ban on new vehicles with internal combustion engines from 2035, although there are some prominent dissenting voices.

In a letter seen by Reuters, six member countries (Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Slovakia) have written to the EC asking for hybrids and vehicles with other technologies “that could contribute to the goal of reducing emissions” to be granted permission to be sold after 2035.