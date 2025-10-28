Sleeping Driver Blames Autopilot For Crash With Patrol Car

Tesla driver in Illinois claims that Autopilot was in control when the car slammed into the back of a police cruiser while they slept. Look, we’ve seen all sorts of shenanigans attributed to Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving tech, including a few involving first responders, but this one just might take the cake. We say “Autopilot” here because that’s what the South Barrington Police Department posted to Facebook (also embedded below), and if their post is accurate, then the driver was claiming the same.For those not familiar, Autopilot is Tesla’s junior-grade “hands-free” suite. It lacks the door-to-door capabilities offered in “Full Self-Driving” and operates on a more limited roadway network (mostly highways), akin to GM’s Super Cruise or Ford’s Blue Cruise. And either should surrender control to the driver if the car’s vision monitors detect drowsiness or sleep. That’s not to say that Tesla owners haven’t found ways around those safeguards, of course.



Read Article