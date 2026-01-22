So Far Only One Automaker Has Signed Up For A Super Bowl Ad

Advertiser excitement is in full swing as Super Bowl LX approaches on Feb. 8, 2026. NBCUniversal confirmed in September that all commercial inventory for the big game is sold out, with the broadcaster seeking around $7 million for a 30-second spot during early talks.

Some marketers, including Grubhub, have been quick to announce their debut for what many bill as the biggest night in advertising, while others, like Ritz and Nerds, were similarly eager in revealing plans for their return. The big game continues to be a major opportunity for brands to gain visibility, with the 2025 iteration attracting 127.7 million U.S. viewers across television and streaming platforms, making it the most watched Super Bowl to date.