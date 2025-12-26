So You Win A New Car On A Game Show - What Is Your Cost To Take It Home?

"The Price is Right" isn't on our list of the best car shows you can watch, but it's been giving out cars to lucky contestants since the early 1970s. However, winning a new car from the longest-running daytime game show in U.S. television history isn't as simple as it sounds. Winners don't get to drive those cars off the studio floor. A winner interviewed by Mental Floss said she was ushered into a "winner's room" backstage after winning the car to sign some paperwork and to commit to paying California sales tax on the vehicle. Then you wait, because prizes aren't given out until the show airs, typically months after the live taping. Another winner told New Jersey's Asbury Park Press that about a week before it's on, you get a letter from the show's accounting department telling you how much tax you owe. You send in a certified check for that amount, and then the show contacts a dealer near you to arrange for you to get your prize.



