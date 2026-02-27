Sometimes Buying A New Car Is Cheaper Than A Used One

A man walks into a Buick dealership hoping to buy a used car. The general manager is initially skeptical after hearing the man’s credit profile and loan situation, but eventually proposes a deal that satisfies everyone.

TikTok creator JC Prats (@jcprats25) at Starling Buick GMC in Stuart, Florida, posted a video about the customer interaction on Feb. 9. He says he resolved the situation by simply going "back to basics" with regard to his sales strategy.

Prats reveals that the previous Saturday, a man came into the dealership looking to purchase a used vehicle. He informed them that he was upside down on his current truck loan, but had good credit and wanted to make a deal. Prats connected him with a salesperson and went on with his day.