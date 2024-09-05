Speed Limiters To Be On All New Vehicles Sold In The UK Starting In 2024

Agent009 submitted on 5/9/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:26:04 AM

Views : 406 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sitting alongside a range of new safety features destined for all new cars, mandatory speed limiters came as part of the General Safety Regulation proposed by the European Commission, approved in 2019 by the European Parliament and all EU member states. Though the UK is no longer in the EU, it has been confirmed that the UK will still utilise the technology, and it's set to come into force in July this year. 
 
Dubbed Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), the limiters will use GPS data and/or traffic sign recognition cameras to determine the speed limit of the road a vehicle is travelling on. Engine power will then be limited to match this, preventing the car from exceeding the speed limit. It will be possible to override the system for the current journey by pushing hard on the throttle, however the system will be re-engaged every time a car is started.


Read Article


Speed Limiters To Be On All New Vehicles Sold In The UK Starting In 2024

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)