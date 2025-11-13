Spiderman And Aston Martin Team Up To Sell Non Alcoholic Beer



The two brands put pen to paper during an exclusive meeting at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and as far as BERO is concerned, they’re looking forward to becoming a prominent feature across “core elements” of the Aston Martin brand. Whether that will include any visibility during F1 races, remains to be seen – it wouldn’t be out of the question, though.

If you’re Aston Martin, you’re jumping at the chance to associate yourself with Tom Holland, even indirectly. The Hollywood superstar and Spider-Man actor helped establish BERO as a premium alcohol-free beer brand and was instrumental in the latter signing a three-year partnership with the British carmaker. The deal will include product development, events, and various collaborative content.