State Officials Line Up Against Elon Musk's $1 Trillion Pay Package

Agent009 submitted on 10/3/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:17:45 PM

Views : 460 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 A group of Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab shareholders including SOC Investment Group and several state officials urged investors to vote against Elon Musk's $1 trillion pay package at the company's November meeting, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.


In the letter to Tesla shareholders, the coalition - which also includes state treasurers of Nevada, New Mexico and Connecticut - called on investors to oppose the re-election of directors Ira Ehrenpreis, Joe Gebbia and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson.
 
The group cited what it called the board's "relentless pursuit" of retaining Musk, saying it has delayed progress on key goals set at the last annual meeting, and pointed to declining operational and financial performance and a "failure to provide meaningful real-time oversight of management."


Read Article


State Officials Line Up Against Elon Musk's $1 Trillion Pay Package

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)