States Begin Rolling Back the Definition Of A Classic Car

Historic or classic license plates can be a great thing. If you own a car that's old enough, usually somewhere between 20 and 30 years, you can get a plate that offers cheaper registration and, in some places, lets you skip vehicle inspections. Maryland is one of those states, but soon the threshold will be much older. Sorry, 2006 Honda Civic owner. That car isn't a classic. At least not yet. In Maryland, registration for a passenger car costs up to $191.50 per year. For vehicles that are older (and therefore less likely to be driven regularly), there was the option of a Historic Vehicles plate. For that one, you only paid $55.50 per year. Not a bad deal, and it applied to anything on the road more than 20 years old.



