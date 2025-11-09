Stellantis May Be Bringing Back Drum Brakes To Combat Emissions

Braking news! A new patent from Stellantis is taking a fresh look at one of the oldest technologies in the automotive empire, possibly bringing it into the modern era. The new idea proposes moving back to drum brakes, but with a twist: adding a magnet to the system to capture the particles released each time you brake. It might sound like a strange thing for the automaker to worry about, but as vehicles become more and more efficient, we're learning that other auto emissions, including brake particles, can have severe health impacts. When you apply the brakes in a vehicle, it turns motion into heat and you slow down. The friction between the brake pad or shoe and the rotor or drum is how that energy gets converted, but the brakes don't heat up in isolation. Both pad and friction surfaces release particles each time you stop. That's where brake dust comes from on your wheels and why pads and rotors wear out.



